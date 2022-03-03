Your Photos
Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

FILE - Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources said Wednesday it’s making the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline.(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D.. (KEYC) - North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage.

Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources said Wednesday it’s making the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline.

There are 31 ethanol facilities across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas where emissions would be captured and piped to North Dakota to be buried.

Continental officials say they have no plans to use the gas for enhanced oil recovery.

