Prep Athlete: St. Clair’s Hinze on road to recovery after second ACL tear

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — After tearing an ACL as a ninth-grader, junior guard Kayli Hinze came back stronger than ever and topped the 1,000 point milestone earlier this year despite missing time due to the knee injury.

“It meant everything because freshman year I didn’t get to play, obviously. To accomplish it in my junior year was everything,” Hinze said.

Averaging over 20 points per game this season, the point guard helped St. Clair earn the Valley Conference Championship.

“There’s a lot of kids throughout the area, state that score a lot of points, fill the stat sheet, all those things we see in the newspapers, but not every one of those kids makes their team better, and Kayli Hinze absolutely does that,” explained head coach Brian Noyes.

The playmaker is also picking up around 10 rebounds a game to go along with all the points.

“She just puts so much pressure on the defense by the way she attacks the basket,” Noyes added. “She certainly scores that way, but she creates so many opportunities for her teammates by doing that, it’s not something you see a lot from high school kids.”

Unfortunately, the Cyclones lost Hinze’s creativity and scoring after the junior suffered another ACL tear, this time on the opposite knee, but St. Clair didn’t lose her leadership. Hinze took on more of a coaching role from the bench.

“Try to bring energy to the team, keep everybody going,” Hinze stated. “I like to push myself so everyone else pushes themselves and follows me.”

The season may be over now after St. Clair fell to Waseca in the section tournament on Tuesday, but Hinze is determined to come back from a second ACL tear to put together a solid senior season before taking her basketball career to the collegiate level.

“I want to finish strong, that’s for sure. Next year, I’m going to bring everything I’ve got and, hopefully, we can go all the way.”

Hinze’s resilience and leadership are why the senior is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.