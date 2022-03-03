Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later

A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.(The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Mich, Minn. (KEYC) - A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the Atlanta is well-preserved in the coldest of the Great Lakes.

The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan.

Sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta.

The ship was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm.

Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
A man walks with a bicycle in front of damaged and immobilized Russian tanks Wednesday, March...
Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine
Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine, encourages support
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East @ Rochester Century
Mankato East wins regular-season finale in double overtime
Mankato East shows out in state prelims
Mankato East shows out in state prelims