Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee