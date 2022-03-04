Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Austin Area Arts to host Betty White fundraiser Friday

Betty White Fundraiser
Betty White Fundraiser(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Area Arts and Mower County Humane Society are coming together to honor Betty White and raise money in a movie event Friday at the Historic Paramount Theatre.

It’s no secret that actress Betty White loved animals. On her birthday in January, Mower County Humane Society raised $5,000 in honor of her.

Austin Area Arts just started its “First Friday Flicks” at theater. On the first Friday of every month, it will show a different movie that families can enjoy. Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., it’s showing The Proposal, a 2009 movie featuring Betty White as one of the characters.

“We’ll all be celebrating Betty White,” Austin Area Arts Executive Dir. Laura Helle said. “People can see the movie and have fun and support the animals that she loved so much, and so many of us have those strong ties to our pets.”

Mower County Humane Society will be in the lobby collecting monetary donations or supply donations. There will also be humane society merchandise for sale. The concession stand will be open and masks are required in the building.

Helle said everyone at Austin Area Arts is looking forward to its spring and summer events, including the Austin Artworks Festival in August.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire

Latest News

FILE - Calls to change the contract to give city leaders more authority to fire problem police...
Tentative agreement would raise MPD salaries
VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a panel discussion on the current situation in Ukraine.
VINE to host panel discussion about invasion of Ukraine
FILE - This fall, MSU Mankato hopes to address a mental health professional shortage by...
MSU Mankato addresses rural mental health with new addition
Funeral services for Congressman Jim Hagedorn will be held privately today at Riverside...
Congressman Jim Hagedorn to be laid to rest today