Austin Area Arts to host Betty White fundraiser Friday

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Area Arts and Mower County Humane Society are coming together to honor Betty White and raise money in a movie event Friday at the Historic Paramount Theatre.

It’s no secret that actress Betty White loved animals. On her birthday in January, Mower County Humane Society raised $5,000 in honor of her.

Austin Area Arts just started its “First Friday Flicks” at theater. On the first Friday of every month, it will show a different movie that families can enjoy. Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., it’s showing The Proposal, a 2009 movie featuring Betty White as one of the characters.

“We’ll all be celebrating Betty White,” Austin Area Arts Executive Dir. Laura Helle said. “People can see the movie and have fun and support the animals that she loved so much, and so many of us have those strong ties to our pets.”

Mower County Humane Society will be in the lobby collecting monetary donations or supply donations. There will also be humane society merchandise for sale. The concession stand will be open and masks are required in the building.

Helle said everyone at Austin Area Arts is looking forward to its spring and summer events, including the Austin Artworks Festival in August.

