Crews to begin work on highly-anticipated Highway 14 construction project

The 12.5-mile project from Nicollet to New Ulm is a significant project for MnDOT.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The long-awaited Highway 14 project is being welcomed by residents of Courtland, Nicollet and New Ulm, especially now that the shovels are almost ready to break ground.

“From the early part of April, construction will begin of this spring and the intent is to have the road open to the traveling public by the middle of October 2023. So it is a two-year project,” explained Todd Kjolstad, construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The 12.5-mile project from Nicollet to New Ulm is a significant project for MnDOT, one that Kjolstad describes as being more than just roadwork.

“Three different bridges, lots of construction. We are moving Highway 14 north of Courtland, which is probably the most significant realignment. Also, at County Road 37, there will be a realignment there, where there will be a bridge and overpass over Highway 14.”

The changes will start happening sooner than you think.

“Next week, starting perhaps Monday or Tuesday, some construction efforts going on to remove all of these trees. We have to do that for a variety of reasons, obviously, if we are going to be widening the roadway we have to have the trees out of the way,” Kjolstad explained.

After the trees are cleared, actual construction is expected to start by the first week of April and signs will be placed to let drivers know of any upcoming traffic changes.

County Road 37 near New Ulm will be one of the first areas that MnDOT will be attacking.

“That will be somewhat offline for the first month and a half at least. People will have from Minnesota Valley Lutheran, just east of there, to County Road 37 on Highway 14, you will have access to that. After that, probably by end of May, middle of May, that will be closed to through traffic and the embankment will hopefully be up by that time,” Kjolstad stated.

Visit MnDOT’s Highway 14 project website for more information.

