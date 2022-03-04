Gov. Walz issues executive order condemning Russian aggression

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine with an executive order.

According to a statement from the governor, Minnesota cabinet agencies will state contracts with Russia.

Gov. Walz is also encouraging Minnesota businesses to show their support for Ukraine by doing the same.

The executive order follows the Biden Administration’s sanctions against Russia, barring Russian state-owned companies from raising money in U.S. markets.

