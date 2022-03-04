Your Photos
Grassley files nomination papers to seek 8th US Senate term

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley speaks at an event in Le Mars, Iowa on February 22, 2022. (FILE)
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley speaks at an event in Le Mars, Iowa on February 22, 2022. (FILE)(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has filed nomination papers with the Iowa secretary of state’s office, officially beginning the process of seeking an eighth term representing Iowa.

The 88-year-old Grassley announced in September he intended to run for another six-year term. If completed he will be 94. Grassley, who has held the seat for 41 years, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator.

His campaign office says in an email that he delivered nearly 10,000 signatures from voters from all of Iowa’s 99 counties on Friday to qualify him to appear on the Republican ballot for the June 7 primary. Another Republican and at least four Democrats also are running for the seat.

