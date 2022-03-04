Mankato Ballet Company prepares for ‘Swan Lake’ performance
The company is performing the classic for the first time in four years
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The spring performance of Swan Lake began its preparations shortly after ‘The Nutcracker’ wrapped up in December.
The company has been practicing three days a week, perfecting their plies for the big night.
The Mankato Ballet Company is performing the classic production Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m. at Mankato West High School.
Tickets are available online for $15 or at the door for $17.
