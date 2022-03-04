Mankato Ballet Company prepares for ‘Swan Lake’ performance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The spring performance of Swan Lake began its preparations shortly after ‘The Nutcracker’ wrapped up in December.

The company has been practicing three days a week, perfecting their plies for the big night.

The Mankato Ballet Company is performing the classic production Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m. at Mankato West High School.

Tickets are available online for $15 or at the door for $17.

