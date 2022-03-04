MN Judicial branch lifts statewide requirement for face coverings in court facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Judicial Branch today announced it’s lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in court facilities.

“The Judicial Branch has relied on data and the guidance from state and federal public health experts to inform how the courts manage our operations during the pandemic,” said Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea. “In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities.”

Under current direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing a mask indoors in public is a recommended preventative step only for counties at a “high” COVID-19 Community Level.

A new order issued by Chief Justice Gildea lifts the requirement of a face covering for every person entering a court facility beginning Monday, .

The Chief Judge in each Judicial District is authorized to require face coverings in court facilities in the districts or counties that are designated as a “high” COVID-19 Community Level by the CDC.

Individuals who prefer to wear a face covering may continue doing so. Face coverings will still be provided by court staff upon request.

The order continues to require that state district courts, appellate courts, and other Judicial Branch facilities meet conditions established by the Judicial Branch COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to manage in-person activities.

For more information, see the Judicial Branch COVID-19 webpage.

