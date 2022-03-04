Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Rusty(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Rusty.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says he loves his humans.

He is a little timid at first, but once he warms up to you, BENCHS says he’s a great companion.

He can also be independent when he wants to be.

BENCHS says he would do well in a home with a low to moderate activity level.

He would do well with other cats, but he does not get along well with dogs or very dominant cats.

Rusty loves his cat tree and scratching posts.

