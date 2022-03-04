Your Photos
Russia blocks access to Facebook, Twitter over war

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state communications watchdog announced it is completely blocking access to Facebook and Twitter in Russia amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, said Friday it decided to cut access to Facebook over its alleged “discrimination” of the Russian media and state information resources. It said the restrictions introduced by Facebook owner Meta on RT and other state-controlled media violate Russian law.

After blocking Facebook, Roskomnadzor quickly followed up by declaring a block on Twitter amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Roskomnadzor said Friday it cut access to Twitter in line with the Russian Prosecutor General’s office decision. The watchdog has previously accused Twitter of failing to delete the content banned by the Russian authorities and slowed down access to it.

A week ago, the watchdog announced “partial restrictions” on access to Facebook that sharply slowed it down, citing the platform’s moves to limit the accounts of several state-controlled Russian media outlets. Facebook and Twitter have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia in recent years.

The government is seeking to stifle independent voices about the invasion of Ukraine. The moves against Facebook and Twitter came shortly after officials prevented Russians from accessing reporting from the BBC, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Latvia-based website Meduza and the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

