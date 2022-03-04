Smokable medical marijuana for sale in Minnesota

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Flower is now legal in Minnesota, medically that is. Medical cannabis can now be smoked if you are certified.

“Anytime that you have a process like an extraction process, there is quite a bit of cost that is added on to the product. With plants, you are really growing the plant, trimming it and you are skipping all of the extraction,”

This new form of medical cannabis is driving down the cost. That’s one potential reason the Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis is seeing hundreds of patient applications since March 1 when the flower was given the green light.

Medical cannabis was legal in the state before using extractions like oils and capsules, but now those who are certified can smoke the plant. In order to be certified, a doctor signs off that patients have one of 17 qualifying conditions.

Chris Tholkes, the director of the office of medical cannabis with the health department, says that three of the reasons that are most common are incurable pain, chronic pain and PTSD.

“I am really hopeful that people will get some relief for the variety of different conditions that are out there. That has been something that has been really rewarding for me in the program is hearing from our patients.”

Not all forms of cannabis are the same. CBD is a popular option for some helping with focus, pain and more. Matthew Little of Midwest Extraction in Waseca personally oversees and runs the extraction operation for the CBD products.

They are constantly working on new ways to innovate the product to best serve those looking for some relief.

“We hand it to five or 10 people that are having, let’s say arthritis, as an ailment and all of a sudden they are going like this and you can see it in their eyes that their arthritis is going away. That, to us, is like the ultimate is seeing it change people’s lives,” Little said.

Minnesota is one of the 37 states to have medical marijuana legalized, helping the stigma surrounding the product.

“My eyes have just changed tremendously from what I grew up in and my beliefs being in a lot of different states that have it around there and going to conventions and seeing the miracle that can happen from this plant,” Little added.

