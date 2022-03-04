Someone You Should Know: Jeff Heintz

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The number of talented people in our region never ceases to amaze us. Look around you, and chances are your neighbors are doing extraordinary things that you don’t even know about.

Jeff Heintz is a North Mankato resident who is a music maker and dream chase on a journey that took him to the East Coast, West Coast, and then back home again.

“I get to work with all of my heroes. I mean, I’ve met guys I’d never dreamed I would ever meet,” Heintz said.

Heintz did much of that dreaming at Mankato West High School, where his love of drums began while he was playing for the school band.

“I was always into music,” he stated. “I fell in love with the drums as a teenager.”

That love and passion for music drove him to follow his dreams after graduation. He attended music school in Boston, before setting off to Los Angeles.

“In the 80s, the heart of the music industry was on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On the Sunset Strip in LA, you had all the bands playing: Guns n’ Roses, Motley Crue, Poison, all of that was starting to happen,” Heintz recalled. “So it was just saturated with bands so all you could do was go out and play live and try to get the attention of a record label.”

He found success with his own band Green Vinyls, which propelled his career, but not in the way he first thought it would.

“We did get far enough where we were offered a tour with Pat Benatar, opening for her, and while we were out with her, she needed a drum tech, so I stepped in and that‘s how the transition started,” Heintz added.

Now, Heintz is the live production manager for the supergroup Styx. Heintz is in charge of making sure every performance is technically sound, and he is even ready to step on stage should the need arise.

“Being with Styx is great because I grew up in the 80s and, of course, Styx was a huge band in the 80s, but in the summer we do a lot of package tours where we’ll go out with Def Leppard, Styx, Tesla, Journey, REO Speedwagon,” Heintz described. “So I get to meet all of these folks from the other bands as well. I have a guitar from Neil Shawn of Journey and I have my KISS mementos, [including a] bass that belonged to Gene [Simmons].”

He practices from his North Mankato home, which serves as his haven when he is not on the road.

“I moved back here for the people. It’s a whole different vibe here, and when you have been traveling and working, this is a wonderful place to come back to and just unwind, plus my family is here.”

Heintz loves seeing the local music scene develop and has words for those that might be where he used to be; sitting in high school thinking the climb to pursue dreams is too great.

“If you love it, you have to do it. You have to. I have no regrets. I’m not on the stage anymore, but it’s okay. I still get to be around it and do what I love. You have to. We are only on this big ball once, so you have to do what you love,” Heintz stated.

Styx takes a break from touring each November and December, but Heintz doesn’t stop. When not on tour with Styx, he works with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

