Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director

Roberts is the first full-time director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence
Starting today, Megan Roberts will oversee the operations of the North Mankato-based center.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence is welcoming its first full-time director.

Prior to her new position, Megan Roberts was an Extension educator in Ag Business Management at the University of Minnesota.

For five years, she also served as an agribusiness instructor at South Central College.

As the new director, she will oversee the operations of the center, which was established about a decade ago.

“The Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence has three main goals; to inspire students to look at agriculture as a career, to enhance agricultural education across the entire southern Minnesota region, and to engage with the industry. So those three areas are going to be my primary goals and responsibilities as the executive director for the center,” Roberts explained.

Roberts will be the second director since the center was established in 2013.

Previously, Brad Schloesser served as the director and dean of agriculture for South Central College.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 2)
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 1)
Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director