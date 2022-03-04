Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence is welcoming its first full-time director.

Prior to her new position, Megan Roberts was an Extension educator in Ag Business Management at the University of Minnesota.

For five years, she also served as an agribusiness instructor at South Central College.

As the new director, she will oversee the operations of the center, which was established about a decade ago.

“The Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence has three main goals; to inspire students to look at agriculture as a career, to enhance agricultural education across the entire southern Minnesota region, and to engage with the industry. So those three areas are going to be my primary goals and responsibilities as the executive director for the center,” Roberts explained.

Roberts will be the second director since the center was established in 2013.

Previously, Brad Schloesser served as the director and dean of agriculture for South Central College.

