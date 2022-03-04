Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction team offers support 24/7

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After experiencing firsthand the need for advocacy and resources, Brandy Brink founded a recovery community organization in 2016.

Beyond Brink in Mankato provides individuals and families with resources and support for Substance Use Disorder.

“If there is an individual who is struggling with substance use disorder and they don’t really know where to reach out for help, the idea of this team is to really meet all people where they are,” said Brandy Brink Founder and Director of Beyond Brink.

Thanks to a partnership between Beyond Brink, South Central and South East MN EMS systems, The Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team is available to give the community 24/7 support.

“There is one number that someone can call. And it doesn’t even mean that we are going to be the answer. But it does mean that they are going to be met with someone that can walk through each barrier with that individual and try to identify what help is needed and help them navigate what that looks like for them specifically,” stated Brink.

Beyond Brink’s mission is to assist individuals looking to improve their lives through the process of recovery.

Last year, they provided a variety of services to 448 people.

“We are here not to shame or judge an individual for the struggle they are going through. We are here to walk with them and help them, and build a relationship with trust and honesty,” explained Rick Sullivan, a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance abuse In 2020.

“If you are struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help. I know from past experiences that this has been a major barrier for me. Just reaching out and asking for help is a like huge step. It is very humbling and we are to support you,” said Sullivan.

For more information, go to The Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team and Beyond Brink. The Substance Use Disorder Helpline service is available 24/7. For Support Services Call: 507-384-9060

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.