Trucker convoy rolls through southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Freedom Convoy traveled through southern Minnesota Friday, making a stop at Albert Lea’s Travel Center.

The truckers hit the road to protest vaccine mandates and any measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens gathered to show their support for the truck drivers’ journey across the country, many waving American flags and signs. Supporters also collected food donations for the truckers who started in Washington and will be going to Washington D.C.

“This isn’t an anti-anything. It is not anti-mask, it is not anti-vaxxing, this is pro. It is pro-choice. Pro-choice in if you want to wear a mask that is your choice. Go ahead, we are not going to give you a hard time about it, if you want to get a vaccine, go ahead that is your choice,” stated Keith Haskell, organizer of the Interstate 90 group.

The group’s next stop will be later Friday evening in Oakdale, Wisconsin, where they’ll meet up with more truckers from the Interstate 94 convoy en route to the capitol.

