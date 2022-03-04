VINE to host panel discussion about invasion of Ukraine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a panel discussion on the current situation in Ukraine.

The event, which will be held on Tues., Mar. 8, from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Dr. Chris Corley, the Interim Dean of Library & Learning at MSU, Mankato, will moderate the discussion between:

• Dr. Richard Leitch, Professor of Political Science at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Dr. Denis Crnkovic, Retired Research Professor in Russian at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Dr. Loramy Gerstbauer, Professor of Political Science at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Roman Kovbasnyk, Mankato local originally from Ukraine

Panelists will share their thoughts on the invasion, its new place in history, and its impacts.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Community members interested in learning more or registering should visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5585

