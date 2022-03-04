Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

VINE to host panel discussion about invasion of Ukraine

VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a panel discussion on the current situation in Ukraine.
VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a panel discussion on the current situation in Ukraine.(VINE Faith in Action)
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a panel discussion on the current situation in Ukraine.

The event, which will be held on Tues., Mar. 8, from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Dr. Chris Corley, the Interim Dean of Library & Learning at MSU, Mankato, will moderate the discussion between:

• Dr. Richard Leitch, Professor of Political Science at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Dr. Denis Crnkovic, Retired Research Professor in Russian at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Dr. Loramy Gerstbauer, Professor of Political Science at Gustavus Adolphus College

• Roman Kovbasnyk, Mankato local originally from Ukraine

Panelists will share their thoughts on the invasion, its new place in history, and its impacts.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Community members interested in learning more or registering should visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5585

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire

Latest News

FILE - This fall, MSU Mankato hopes to address a mental health professional shortage by...
MSU Mankato addresses rural mental health with new addition
Funeral services for Congressman Jim Hagedorn will be held privately today at Riverside...
Congressman Jim Hagedorn to be laid to rest today
Betty White Fundraiser
Austin Area Arts to host Betty White fundraiser Friday
A complex system moves through the region over the next 48 hours bringing various forms of...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-4-2022