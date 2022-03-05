The Docket: Minnesota Senate votes on ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate has held its first votes on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a “Parents Bill of Rights.”

The state senate has passed a bill allowing parents to review all instructional materials “without cost and immediately on request.

“And the whole intent of these bills are to encourage parents to be more involved in their kids’ education,” said Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake).

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) was among lawmakers to oppose the bill.

“For our schools to succeed we need parents, teachers and students to all work together. The so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights was opposed by the Minnesota Parent-Teacher Association. That’s an organization of about 200 local units that speaks for parents and teachers. I voted no on the bill yesterday for that reason and also because of the impact teachers said it was going to have,” he said.

GOP leaders deferred debate over a bill that says schools can’t withhold from parents “information relating to the minor child’s health, well-being, and education.”

Advocates for LGBTQ youth say it could force teachers to out students to their parents and remove consequences for bullying and harassment.

One bill that sailed through unanimously would prohibit school districts from requiring people testifying at board meetings to publicly disclose their full addresses.

Supporters say it protects the safety of parents who want to speak out at school board meetings.

