Girl Scout cookies not immune supply chain challenges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been roughly two weeks since the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season.

Even though sales have been good, the sweet and very popular Cookies are not immune to the challenges of the supply chain.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the main fundraiser for troops.

About 76 percent of the cost of each package gets re-invested in the regional council.

The shortage of cookies could impact the funds they receive for leadership development programs and community service activities.

Leaders are supporting neighboring troops by full-fill orders, when possible.

”One of the things that we are doing is creating a patch for our girls that we are calling it, the 2022 Supply Chain Expert patch. Girls kind of have the opportunity to learn how to sell with more limited inventory. They are selling cookies by direct ship and they are taking orders ahead of time, so they are trying and really learning new ways to handle their cookie business,” said Tish Bolger, CEO at Girl Scouts MN and WI River Valleys.

The Girl Scout Cookie business is the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program. This year’s season will run until March 27th.

