Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover joins elite class after scoring 3,000th point

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — History was made during the Madelia-Cleveland boys’ basketball game Friday.

Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover joined an elite class of Minnesota basketball players after scoring his 3,000th career point.

In doing so, Glover becomes only the 13th boys’ basketball player in Minnesota State High School League history to reach that milestone.

