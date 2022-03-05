Your Photos
Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover joins elite class after scoring 3,000th point

FILE — History was made during the Madelia-Cleveland boys’ basketball game Friday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — History was made during the Madelia-Cleveland boys’ basketball game Friday.

Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover joined an elite class of Minnesota basketball players after scoring his 3,000th career point.

In doing so, Glover becomes only the 13th boys’ basketball player in Minnesota State High School League history to reach that milestone.

Highlights of the game will be available during KEYC News Now at 10 p.m.

