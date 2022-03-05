Mankato East shows out in state prelims

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Last week, the Mankato East boys’ swim and dive team won a section title and the squad was in Minneapolis Friday for the Class A prelims.

A top-8 finish is all you need to compete for a state medal inside of Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

It’s a program-first team appearance at state for the Cougars. The Mankato West Scarlets are also represented by a handful of swimmers.

Mankato West senior Charlie Simpson finished in seventh place with a time of 21.99 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle.

Mankato East eighth-grader Elliot Bartell made his first-ever appearance at state Friday in the 100-yard butterfly. He finished with a time of 53.71 seconds, which was good enough to move on to the finals.

Fellow Mankato East senior Dave Wedzina finished the 100-yard breaststroke in fifth place with a time of 56.68 seconds.

The Cougars placed second in both the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays. The squad is represented in the finals in six different events.

“It feels great,” Mankato East eighth-grader Elliot Bartell said of the team’s success. “This is the first time ever we’ve had somebody qualify in every single event.”

“I think it’s awesome to see East win,” added Ethan Bartell, a junior swimmer for the Mankato West Scarlets and Elliot’s older brother. “At the section meet when they won sections, that was awesome because, obviously, they’re from Mankato, so we love to see that. My goal for the state meet is to make it back to finals and get as many top-8 finals appearances as possible because I can get a medal, and that’s always fun,”

“My goal right now is to beat Breck/Blake in the 200 medley relay,” Elliot remarked. “We’re down by three seconds, but I believe that we can do it.”

The Cougars will have the chance to top Breck/Blake and earn some medals beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

