Mankato East wins regular-season finale in double overtime
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 8 Mankato East Cougars traveled to Rochester Friday night for a match-up against Rochester Century.
Friday’s game was both teams’ regular-season finale.
The Cougars trailed 34-30 at halftime, but would fight their way back.
Mankato East went on to win 66-61 in an exhilarating game that included two periods of overtime.
