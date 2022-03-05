Your Photos
Mankato East wins regular-season finale in double overtime

By Rob Clark
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 8 Mankato East Cougars traveled to Rochester Friday night for a match-up against Rochester Century.

Friday’s game was both teams’ regular-season finale.

The Cougars trailed 34-30 at halftime, but would fight their way back.

Mankato East went on to win 66-61 in an exhilarating game that included two periods of overtime.

