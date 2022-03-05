Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As war unfolds in Ukraine, Roman Kovbasnyk is watching from afar.

“When his [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] army started pulling from different directions, it was a gut-wrenching feeling. It was horrible,” Kovbasnyk described. “You have this feeling that you want to cry pretty much every moment.”

Ternopil, Ukraine, is the place he and his wife, Natalyia Danylkova, called home before moving to the U.S. in 1999.

The couple is now living in Mankato, more than 5,000 miles away from their loved ones who are facing a dangerous and deadly attack from Russian forces.

“We worried a lot and pretty much had a hard time falling asleep every night,” Kovbasnyk described. “Waking up, first thing in the morning, to look at the phone because we wanted to know if they’re still alive.”

Natalyia’s brother lives near Kyiv with his wife and three children. They took cover in a basement for several days with no electricity or hot water.

The fight between Russian soldiers and those defending Ukraine could be seen right outside their window, with a bomb even detonating nearby at one point during the battle.

“You have all this debris and burning military vehicles everywhere,” Kovbasnyk stated. “It just exploded, actually on their neighbor’s front yard. They’re being traumatized, and basically, this effect will be lingering for many years.”

The family fled to western Ukraine Friday morning, narrowly escaping gunfire. But Kovbasnyk is urging his family to flee before the conflict escalates even further.

“I don’t think that Putin is going to stop. I think he is going to move to the west,” Kovbasnyk said.

As the war continues, the need for essential items and medical supplies grows.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to last. We probably will need more and more help of different kinds,” Kovbasnyk said.

Kovbasnyk encourages people to give to the Ukrainian American Community Center based in Minneapolis, which supports several military hospitals and shelters for displaced Ukrainian civilians.

Natalyia, who works as an ophthalmologist at the Mankato Clinic, is also stepping in to help.

“We’re going to be doing some internal fundraisers with our providers and staff. The Clinic has pledged to match those funds up to $5,000 initially,” Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow said.

The Mankato Clinic is hoping that more local companies will do the same.

“We hope that other organizations will look at this and say ‘how can we be involved’ and ‘what can we do to help?,’” Farrow added.

Those who would like to support Ukraine can make a donation by visiting the Ukrainian American Community Center’s website.

People can also stay informed and updated on ways to continue to help Ukraine by following the Ukrainian American Community Center on Facebook.

