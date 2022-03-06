A Final Farewell: Congressman Jim Hagedorn laid to rest

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Family, friends, colleagues and supporters came together Saturday to remember the life of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01).

A private funeral service was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Truman following two public visitations.

Hagedorn died Feb. 17 after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer.

He was a well-known member of the House of Representatives, first elected in 2018.

Hagedorn followed in his father’s footsteps to Capitol Hill as a self-described unapologetic conservative who prioritized agriculture, transportation and small business.

About a month into his first term, he announced that he had stage four kidney cancer.

But despite the diagnosis, Hagedorn successfully ran for reelection in 2020.

Shortly after securing the seat a second time, doctors surgically removed his affected kidney.

Hagedorn went into remission, but the cancer returned just six months later.

He died at the age of 59.

His final resting place is at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth.

The Hagedorn family requests memorial donations be made in the Congressman’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

