Crews work to remove trees for Highway 14 project

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Those traveling on Highway 14 this morning between Nicollet and New Ulm are being advised to watch out for crews working along the highway.

Crews are working to trim and remove trees as they prepare to kick off construction for the Highway 14 four lane expansion project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says overall, the tree removal should not impact motorists, but drivers should still be cautious in that area.

The work needs to be done early in the year to prevent protected bats from making their homes in the trees.

Full construction on the Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet expansion project is expected to begin in early April and will require traffic to be detoured.

That detour will take drivers onto Highways 15, 68 and 169.

It’s important to note the detour won’t be set in stone, as it will be subject to changes throughout the different stages of the project.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.