Man struck and killed in Minnesota moments after dog was hit

FILE — Authorities say a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota was struck and killed by a...
FILE — Authorities say a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota was struck and killed by a vehicle moments after his dog was hit by a different car.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
GRASSTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota was struck and killed by a vehicle moments after his dog was hit by a different car.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday evening on Pokegama Lake Road near Grasston, about 65 miles north of Minneapolis and 95 miles south of Duluth.

The victim was trying to remove the dog from the roadway when he was struck by the second vehicle, WDIO-TV reported.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stopped to help and bystanders attempted live-saving measures. The man was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the driver is cooperating with law enforcement and that alcohol and controlled substances do not appear to have been a factor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

