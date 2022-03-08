Your Photos
Bethany Lutheran College students receive award nominations

Bethany Lutheran College has six student productions that have received nominations for Student Production Awards from the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College has six student productions that have received nominations for Student Production Awards from the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation.

Productions received nominations for the short form fiction, music video, commercial, animation and editing categories.

The foundation didn’t give student awards in 2021, so students were able to submit any work created in 2020 and 2021.

The awards come from the upper Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which covers schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

It validates what you’re doing. You know, when you go through your career and you’re looking to put together your resume, build your portfolio, you can add a little marker next to it, and hopefully, on April first we’ll find out if some of them are winners. But it certainly validates what they’ve done, and to actually get recognized, it’s a big deal,” said Greg Vandermause of Bethany Lutheran College.

Nominated students say that they believe this gives them added credibility as they look to begin their careers.

”I definitely think this award is going to give me credibility, I can put this out there and people in the community or people who want to work with me can look at it and be like ‘oh this kid actually knows something, he’s not just some random 22-year-old college kid who’s trying to make money,’ like he actually knows what he’s doing,” said Matt Maisch, one of the nominated students.

Awards will be presented on April 1 at the University of Minnesota.

