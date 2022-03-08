Your Photos
Cultivate Mankato to open new Infant Development Center

Cultivate Mankato will be opening a second location after providing infant care in the Mankato community for almost three years.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Cultivate Mankato will be opening a second location after providing infant care for almost three years.

The Infant Development Center anticipates serving close to 60 children and their families. They currently have a high percentage of families waitlisted, which is a nationwide problem.

Cultivate Mankato anticipates serving about 100 infants and families at both locations through full-time and part-time programming.

The opening date for the new location is still pending, but Candice Deal-Bartell, founder and director of Cultivate Mankato, hopes to open the doors to the second location in May.

”Part of the expansion was looking for other organizations that had the same community values and that were located close to downtown and also close to Mayo Clinic. We have a lot of medical providers that use our services, and so we want to make sure we could be available in a good location for them,” Deal-Bartell explained.

Cultivate Mankato is always looking for professionals, who are committed to early education, to join their team. Anyone interested in joining Cultivate Mankato is encouraged to visit their website and Facebook page for more information and future updates.

Anyone interested in enrolling their child is encouraged to take the first step and fill out the enrollment form.

In-person tours at our Infant Development Center coming soon! Stay tuned for details on how to schedule your in-person...

Posted by Cultivate Mankato on Friday, March 4, 2022

