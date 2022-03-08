GHEC school resource officer promotes mental health conversations

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2020, Officer Christopher Gerhardt became the first school resource officer of the Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School.

As an SRO, his job is to assist the school in maintaining a safe and secure environment, but for the officer, his job doesn’t stop there.

After losing loved ones to suicide, Gerhardt decided to find ways to promote suicide awareness, and soon he will continue to tackle other issues that impact his community.

“Throughout the past three years, they have gotten to know me as a person rather than just in uniform. When they come up to me with their struggles and stuff, it feels meaningful when I am in that place where people talk without any judgment or any shame,” Gerhardt explained. “So I just sit there and listen. So I think a lot of people, even adults, there is that need that would help them process what they are going through.”

In the fall of 2020, Gerhardt started and led a campaign called “Don’t Give Up.” The campaign’s goal was to educate the community and to inspire others to have conversations about mental health.

“Mental health is one of those taboo topics sometimes, especially suicide, so bring that to the forefront I think has helped our students be more comfortable talking about what is going on in their lives, especially living through this pandemic,” stated Brenda Milmann, a counselor and social worker at Granda-Huntley-East Chain. “So that has been a great thing for Officer Chris to develop those relationships and being able to talk to the students about what is going on in their lives.”

Gerhardt teaches anyone who is interested in courses on crisis de-escalation, drug impairment recognition and bullying.

“One of the big things I think we have noticed is Officer Chris really serves as a good molder of helping us as adults in the school setting. To know the correct things to say, to know the correct actions to take and how to start a conversation around some big issues like suicide,” Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School Principal Taylor Topinka commented. “What we have really noticed is just an increase in the ability of adults to form good high-quality relationships with students.”

Almost every day, Gerhardt meets with students, listens to them, and guides them to a school counselor or someone who can help them understand what might be going on.

“Sometimes people think it is a very sensitive topic, but it is a very important one that needs to be spoken about,” said Jacob Moeller, a senior at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School. “It needs to have awareness about, and I appreciate having someone in our school that cares so much like he does. You need to know that somebody cares and to have us know that he cares, it is a really good thing.”

Gerhardt says the next issue he will be tackling is poverty.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. For confidential mental health services for first responders, emergency service personnel, medical professionals and their family members please reach out to the National SafeCallNow Hotline at 206-459-3020. For online training of the Question, Persuade, Refer approach to mental health response, please visit www.qprinstitute.com.

