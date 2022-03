MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball marched past the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers 70-64 in the Section 2AA semifinals Monday night.

The Knights will tip-off against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the section championship on Friday at 8 p.m. inside Bresnan Arena.

