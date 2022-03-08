Looking ahead after two years of COVID-19 in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On March 6, 2020, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state. In the last two years, Minnesota has seen more than 1.4 million cases of the virus.

“We didn’t know what this meant, we knew we had a case,” South Central Healthcare Coalition Coordinator Eric Weller said. “Are we going to have more cases? Yeah, probably. But it’s the unknown, what do we do, how is it going to move.”

The vaccine, boosters and recent spikes have built immunity, and more COVID shots could be in our future.

“Whenever that need for a repeated vaccine comes up, that is going to be the point where the vaccines are going to be important again in driving down hospitalizations and cases as we see the current higher level of immunity wear off,” explained Dr. Jack O’Horo, M.D., M.P.H., an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

As health care workers were hustling to keep up with the increase in workload brought on by the virus, they were also fighting staffing shortages. Frontline workers put in long hours in difficult conditions.

“We really need to refocus on how do we engage people in health care, starting in the junior highs and high schools, how do we get people interested in health care,” Weller said.

As the world is healing and working out solutions to enter an endemic, the Mayo Clinic warns that we are not out of the woods yet. Soon, the U.S. will reach a sobering milestone of 1 million people who were killed from the virus.

“I can’t tell you that we are in an actual endemic phase, at this time, why I say we are still in the pandemic it will take some time to see where rates level off to give us some concept of what is a normal background rate,” O’Horo said.

