Minnesota State University, Mankato drops indoor mask mandate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato has dropped its indoor mask mandate.
The masking requirement has been in place since August 2021.
The university announced the change in masking requirements in an email Monday from President Edward Inch to students and staff. He says the decision was made after monitoring the low transmission levels in Blue Earth County.
The new policy takes effect immediately and applies to both the Mankato and Edina campuses.
Students are currently on spring break and will be returning next week.
The full announcement has been made available below.