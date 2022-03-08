Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State University, Mankato drops indoor mask mandate

Minnesota State University, Mankato has dropped its indoor mask mandate.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato has dropped its indoor mask mandate.

The masking requirement has been in place since August 2021.

The university announced the change in masking requirements in an email Monday from President Edward Inch to students and staff. He says the decision was made after monitoring the low transmission levels in Blue Earth County.

The new policy takes effect immediately and applies to both the Mankato and Edina campuses.

Students are currently on spring break and will be returning next week.

The full announcement has been made available below.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22

Latest News

FILE - Teachers are on strike for a second day in Minneapolis.
Teacher’s strike continues in Minneapolis
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
court gavel
Brown County jury acquits man who shot daughter’s boyfriend
Blue Earth County is looking for feedback on its redistricting plans.
Blue Earth County to hold redistricting open house