North Mankato votes to support Highway 169 corridor study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato becomes the latest to sign on in support of the Highway 169 corridor study.

The study analyzed Highway 169 from the Lake Street intersection to the Highway 60 split.

Organizers looked at the highway’s needs Monday and how they might change in the next 20 years.

The implementation plan next breaks down the improvements into smaller projects and lays them out in order of what would need to happen first.

North Mankato has its own set of priorities in the study.

”Both Mankato and North Mankato were very clear on some things that were very important to them, specifically in what we call our Northern Sub Area, which is near the Lind Street and Webster Avenue intersections,” stated Angie Bersaw, principal transportation planner at Bolton & Menk, Inc. “For North Mankato, it was really important that they maintain what’s called full access at Webster Avenue, so all movements can occur in that intersection.”

Recommendations for that area include roundabouts or signals.

Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the City of Mankato have also been involved with the study.

