Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato votes to support Highway 169 corridor study

North Mankato becomes the latest to sign on in support of the Highway 169 corridor study.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato becomes the latest to sign on in support of the Highway 169 corridor study.

The study analyzed Highway 169 from the Lake Street intersection to the Highway 60 split.

Organizers looked at the highway’s needs Monday and how they might change in the next 20 years.

The implementation plan next breaks down the improvements into smaller projects and lays them out in order of what would need to happen first.

North Mankato has its own set of priorities in the study.

”Both Mankato and North Mankato were very clear on some things that were very important to them, specifically in what we call our Northern Sub Area, which is near the Lind Street and Webster Avenue intersections,” stated Angie Bersaw, principal transportation planner at Bolton & Menk, Inc. “For North Mankato, it was really important that they maintain what’s called full access at Webster Avenue, so all movements can occur in that intersection.”

Recommendations for that area include roundabouts or signals.

Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the City of Mankato have also been involved with the study.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22

Latest News

Le Sueur residents sit and discuss a local drainage system in the Le Sueur County Justice...
Le Sueur County residents discuss drainage system
Le Sueur County residents discuss drainage system
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Ellison unveils recommendations to expand economic security for women
Ellison unveils recommendations to expand economic security for women
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery