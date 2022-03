MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Warren Street that runs along Highland Park in Mankato will be temporarily closed today for repair work.

Crews will be working on the watermain on the section of Warren Street, between Highland Ave. and Haynes Street.

A detour is in place.

The road is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.