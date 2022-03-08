SESM clinches sub-section win against cross-town rival Sleepy Eye

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2A south one-seed Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team defeated two-seed Sleepy Eye in the semifinals 65-46 at St. Peter High School Monday night.

The Knights move onto the Section 2A title game where they’ll meet north one-seed Mayer Lutheran at 6 p.m. inside Bresnan Arena.

