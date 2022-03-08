South Central Minnesota Pride seeking volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central Minnesota Pride is looking for volunteers.

The organization is in need of more helping hands to carry out its programming.

It aims to promote visibility for LGBTQ+ communities in the region.

Volunteers are needed for event planning, fundraising, marketing, youth activities and PrideFest.

Committee and one-time volunteer opportunities are available.

“Our organization is fully volunteer-based, so we are all dependent on volunteers or donations or fundraisers, so we depend on volunteers very heavily to make these events happen, to organize, to plan – every single task is done by volunteers, so it’s extremely important to us,” South Central Minnesota Pride Board Member Daniel Sosa Santana explained.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by visiting SCMNPride.org/involved.

