MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seeded Mankato East girls’ basketball team took down fifth-seeded Worthington 60-42 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Monday night.

The Cougars are slated to face Marshall for a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Bresnan Arena.

