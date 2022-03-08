Your Photos
Women of Aviation Worldwide Week: Getting more girls in the pilot’s seat

It’s Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, a time to celebrate those in the field.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, a time to celebrate those in the field.

“[Flying] is something that you can do, and it’s fun. We can compete with those boys all day long,” said Sidney Larson, an assistant chief flight instructor at North Star Aviation.

This week marks the anniversary of the world’s first female pilot’s license, which was issued in 1910.

Now, almost 60,000 women are licensed in the U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

But that number is small in comparison to the nearly 700,000 men in the industry.

“Don’t let anybody ever tell you that you can’t just because you’re a girl,” Asst. Chief Flight Instructor Jessica Resutek stated.

The number of women working in aviation has been taking off over the years, but it hasn’t been climbing by much.

“It’s been actually really slow. We don’t see big numbers of women enrolling, but each year there’s probably a couple more. It’s not a large number yet. It’s still very small,” Asst. Chief Flight Instructor Amanda Sheridan added.

North Star Aviation is hoping to get more girls into the pilot’s seat.

“You see someone walking around, or you hop on an airline with a female up in the cockpit, it just really promotes anybody can do it,” Resutek mentioned.

Instructors said gearing marketing towards women could get more on board.

“Typically, when I saw a pilot or thought of a pilot, I always thought of a gentleman with a hat on and the stripes. Nowadays, that can definitely be a gal with a ponytail,” Larson stated.

“Seeing women, it makes it approachable for other young women. I have two daughters at home, and they see me and they just think it’s normal,” Sheridan added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

