World leaders consider banning Russian oil: What it means for you at the pump

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — As the conflict in Ukraine continues, effects on the worldwide economy are being felt back home, most noticeably in the cost of gasoline.

Prices at the pump have continued to rise since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, and have spiked as talks of banning the import of Russian oil and gas continue among countries around the world.

No ban has been put into place in the United States at this time, but the idea remains a looming possibility.

“I would note that what the President [Joe Biden] is most focused on is ensuring we are continuing to take steps to deliver punishing economic consequences on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin while taking all action necessary to limit the impact to prices at the gas pump,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained.

This idea of placing a ban on Russian energy is controversial, as a full ban on Russian oil would likely drive gas prices even higher. World leaders are faced with the question of whether to increase the punishments on Russia or to give in for the sake of their citizens.

“Oil prices are the only, or the strongest, weapon left against Russia right now,” stated Marta Podemska-Mikluch, an associate professor and Schnell Family Chair in econ-capital systems at Gustavus Adolphus College. “So in order to discourage Russia, or to weaken Russia, the world needs to stop buying.”

Economic experts believe this result may be coming, as bans on Russian goods have been growing, and fuel may be the final step.

“All those things that were sort of extreme or not, the governments in Europe were not even going to consider, now are in place, so the ban on oil is the next step, and yes, that sudden spike over the weekend, that’s the start of this conversation about the ban on oil,” Podemska-Mikluch added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

