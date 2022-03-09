Your Photos
Cancer survivor highlights life's special moments in new book 'A Bucket of Frogs'

A cancer survivor is highlighting life’s special moments in a new book.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A cancer survivor is highlighting life’s special moments in a new book.

A Bucket of Frogs’ is a collection of short stories by Tom Goeritz.

It describes people and experiences that have made an impact on his life.

Some stories date back to when he was just ten years old.

Goeritz said it’s a mix of lighthearted and tear-jerking tales, which is what inspired its unique name.

“It’s all about different people, the impact they’ve had on my life, and the lessons that I’ve learned from all of these various stories. We kind of jump all over the place. It just leaped out at me... what about ‘A Bucket of Frogs?’” Goeritz explained.

Goeritz hopes readers will walk away with more appreciation for life’s special moments.

