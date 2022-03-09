Ellison unveils recommendations to expand economic security for women

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — To mark International Women’s Day, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison unveils recommendations for expanding women’s economic security.

Tuesday morning, Ellison released a task force report on how systems are failing women and where opportunities exist to remove economic barriers.

According to the report, each year, women’s participation in the economy adds an estimated $7.6 trillion to our nation’s gross domestic product. Yet, the economy does not deliver the same returns for women as it does for men.

About 100 recommendations were offered to remove the barriers women face to participate fully in the economy.

“To review the women’s economic security act That the legislature passed in 2014. We wanted to know how it was working and we wanted to know what we could do to strengthen it. Where are the gaps? Where are the holes? What else do we need to do? What’s the undone work of the 2014 Women’s Economic Security Act,” Ellison said.

