Gas prices affect greater economy

A price sign outside of Kwik Trip in Mankato, Minn.
A price sign outside of Kwik Trip in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With gas prices continuing to rise as the Biden Administration announces a ban on Russian oil, consumers are experiencing significantly higher costs at the pump.

This spike in prices affects more than just buying gas, however.

Spikes in the price of such an important resource can have ripple effects on the economy as a whole.

“We are a major retail destination. We have over 300-thousand people that we serve for a retail perspective. As gas prices increase trips to Mankato will decrease, so that will have an impact on area retailers,” said Ryan Vesey of Greater Mankato Growth.

Changes across the greater economy effect retailers and consumers alike.

“Every step along the supply chain there’s going to be an increased cost towards gas, for the fuel prices of the shipments. Those costs are ultimately going to be passed along to the customers,” Vesey warned.

The increase of gas costs also directly affects workers who drive for a living.

Contractor workers for services such as Lyft and Doordash are responsible for covering gas costs for driving from job to job, and expensive gas directly cuts into their margins.

“Two years ago, I’d put ten dollars into my gas tank and I’d probably have about half a tank, and I could work a good five hours without having to put more gas in. And now I’m lucky to get quarter of a tank if that, and I’m only able to work one to two hours depending on traffic,” said Devon Quiram, who works as a driver for Doordash.

Economic experts are unsure of the future prices of goods, as people being less economically active could lower the demand for goods while scarcity simultaneously raises prices.

