Greater Mankato Growth hosts annual meeting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday night, Greater Mankato Growth hosted its annual meeting to celebrate the past year’s achievements.

The annual meeting brings local businesses together to honor volunteers who have helped the community thrive.

This year’s Greater Mankato Growth Volunteer of the Year is Bruce Gratz, vice president of institutional advancement at Bethany Lutheran College. Gratz has been a Greater Mankato ambassador for 25 years.

“This is a time where we bring together our membership for an evening to really celebrate the past year, set that vision for the future, honor our volunteer of the year award recipients, as well as to conduct our annual business meeting,” said Jessica Beyer, President and CEO, Greater Mankato Growth.

“Transforming Our Future” was presented by Taylor Corp. and took place at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

