Kids get to dig into construction careers at new exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The biggest exhibit in its history opens today at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The new Dig It exhibit is a kid-sized world inspired by construction and building projects that go on all across the area throughout the year. The exhibit will focus on construction trades such as operators, builders and painters.

Some of the fun activities include operating a tower crane, building a road, flying a drone and digging with an excavator.

The exhibit opens at 9 a.m.

