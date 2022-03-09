Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kids get to dig into construction careers at new exhibit

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The biggest exhibit in its history opens today at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The new Dig It exhibit is a kid-sized world inspired by construction and building projects that go on all across the area throughout the year. The exhibit will focus on construction trades such as operators, builders and painters.

Some of the fun activities include operating a tower crane, building a road, flying a drone and digging with an excavator.

The exhibit opens at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Sen. Frentz believes in clean energy; he’s pushing a plan to achieve 100 percent clean energy...
Rising gas prices could equal more electric cars on the roads
The agency can use MAPO’s plans and now build an actual vision around it for the corridor
North Mankato shows support for Highway 169 corridor study
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Afternoon Weather Update
Masks
Twin Cities, Duluth end mask mandates in city buildings