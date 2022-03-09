Le Sueur County residents discuss drainage system

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) -Residents gathered at Tuesday’s meeting at the Le Sueur County Justice Center, where landowners discussed County Ditch 23.

The drainage system has been facing troubles for a significant amount of time.

“Portions of the watershed are very flat. There are areas that are caving in, where side slopes are what we call sloughing. There is areas that need to be cleaned throughout the watershed, and there are many driveway and road crossings that need to be repaired, where culverts are either caving in or they have reached their life cycle,” said Chuck Brandel of ISG, who led the presentation.

The state of the drainage system causes areas to flood each spring and after significant rain, directly affects connected landowners.

“I have to work around it. I mean some of it I use as my hunting fields and we can plant certain things that will, I plant sorghum in it, a lot of times, it floods and it’s gone, that’s just the way it is. A lot of times I wait and I plant in the end of July, just to get something to grow there,” said Jeff Traxler, a local resident and landowner.

There are several options available for the system. A storage pond could be constructed to drain the built-up water or a complete overhaul of the system as a whole could be done.

But some residents believe that certain characteristics of the land can’t be fixed.

“Times are tough enough right now in the world that we don’t need to be, you know with the price of gas and the inflation and everything else and here we are, trying to spend all this money fixing a creek that’s been the same way for decades. let’s fix what needs to be fixed and move on,” Traxler said.

County officials will take up the matter again in June.

