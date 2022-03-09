Mankato East heads to state fresh off dominant section tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Cougars come into this year’s state tournament with unfinished business after being hit by COVID-19 protocols last postseason, resulting in an early exit in the first round of the section tournament.

“It’s always very clear that the message is, we’re playing for more than ourselves right now. We’re playing for the past, now the future. This state tournament, every section championship means something,” said Adam Fries, Mankato East head coach.

Mankato East relies on a strong defense that put together a string of stellar performances in the Section 3A tournament after only allowing one goal in three games.

“We’ve had a great goalie, Caelin playing for us this entire year. It’s really helped be the backstop of our game. We always have a little bit of reliability back there, and he’s been playing very well this year,” said Aiden Prochaska, East senior defenseman.

Pair the defense with an offense that netted six or more goals in each of the section contests, and East is heading into state with one of the hottest teams in Class A.

“There’s not one person that does it all for us. We have, between defensemen to forwards, they all put the same amount of work. They all contribute, everybody shares the same amount of talent. I think we’ve been strong defensively all year, most of the games are low-scoring to go put goals up. I think that’s what helped us all year,” said Caelin Brueske, Mankato East senior goaltender.

The first opponent for Mankato East at state is Mahtomedi. These two teams matched up back in the 2017-2018 season at state in what ended up being a close 4-2 win for the Zephyrs over the Cougars. Regardless, East has proven in the past it can compete with the elite in Class A.

“Obviously those top three teams are going to be very good teams. That’s what we feel is our best chance at a win, obviously Hermantown and Warroad are very good, not saying we wouldn’t beat them or have a chance to, but Mahtomedi is for sure, we’re happy about playing. We have a lot of game planning to do, strategizing, but nobody was upset about pulling Mahtomedi,” said Prochaska.

The boys’ hockey team’s trip to state is just the latest for a Mankato East community that’s also sent its girls’ hockey and boys swim and dive programs to state competitions this winter.

East takes on Mahtomedi at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.