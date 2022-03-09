Southern Minnesota leads state in 2021 soybean yields

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2021 statewide average for corn and soybean yields set new records in Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

In Iowa, the statewide average corn yield of 205 bushels per acre was a new state record.

At the same time, the average yields in North and South Dakota were the lowest levels since 2012 due to the extreme drought conditions last year.

“North Dakota only averaged 105 bushels per acre for an average yield. And if you looked at the top five counties in the state of North Dakota, the fifth-place county only had an average of 124 bushels per acre,” stated Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank.

In Minnesota, there was a wide crop yield variation throughout the state, while the western and northern parts of the state had significant reductions due to the drought. Southern Minnesota, however, had very favorable yields.

“Minnesota’s overall yield was 178 for corn, and 47 for soybeans. But as you got down into the southern part of the state, especially counties in the immediate area. Here, most of those counties were above 200 bushels per acre,” Thiesse added.

Seventeen counties in Minnesota had 2021 average soybean yields that exceeded 60 bushels per acre.

Waseca County had the highest 2021 average soybean yield.

