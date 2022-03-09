Therapy dogs visit Blue Earth County Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first Tuesday of every month, therapy dogs come to the Blue Earth County Library.

They’ve been doing it for a couple of years now, It’s usually four dogs.

While they show off their tricks, the dogs’ owners read stories to the kids.

”It’s teaching kids both about dogs, how to approach them and how to pet them. Maybe some of the kids that are a little bit more reluctant to pet dogs and or don’t have dogs at home. This is an opportunity for them to pet them and have some fun. It’s also interesting learning about the different breeds of the dogs, we have the big dogs and the small dogs. So, all different types come in,” Director of Library Services at Blue Earth County, Kelly McBride said.

Anyone can come to the blue earth county story times every Tuesday and Thursday.

