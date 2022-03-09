VINE hosts Ukraine panel discussion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action hosted a discussion on the conflict in Ukraine Tuesday.

The panel consisted of a number of professors from Gustavus Adolphus College, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a Mankato resident from Ukraine with family still there.

They tackled the history and current state of the conflict in Ukraine and took questions from the audience.

VINE says the goal of the event was to provide a local perspective on a situation that can seem far away.

”It is across the other side of the world, but there are people here in the community that are locally being affected by it, so hearing their perspective gives our members, and anyone who attended the presentation today to understand a little bit better what is going on over there and be able to ask questions,” said Paige Schutte of VINE Faith in Action.

Tuesday’s panel was one of VINE’s weekly seminars that cover topics from world events to wellness.

